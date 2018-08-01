Sssslay! Meet The Devastating Diva Making History As FAMU’s FIRST Female Drum Major

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Proud.

A post shared by Cori Renee (@humble_pride) on

Cori Bostic Makes Marching 100 History

FAMU junior Cori Bostic came thru and shattered the Marching 100 glass ceiling by becoming the FIRST woman to lead the LEGENDARY band as Drum Major. Oh yes, she’s lit and our new favorite Devastating Diva of Delta Sigma Theta who sparked widespread celebration, adulation and Rattler pride across the internet.

Your favorite 100 🐥‼️#BADST #CLAPPER

A post shared by Cori Renee (@humble_pride) on

Hit the flip for a peek into the Twitter hysteria over Cori’s history-making achievement.

Proud.

A post shared by Cori Renee (@humble_pride) on

….the #BADST🔺🐘#55

A post shared by Cori Renee (@humble_pride) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Your favorite 100 🐥‼️#BADST #CLAPPER

    A post shared by Cori Renee (@humble_pride) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus