Sssslay! Meet The Devastating Diva Making History As FAMU’s FIRST Female Drum Major
Cori Bostic Makes Marching 100 History
FAMU junior Cori Bostic came thru and shattered the Marching 100 glass ceiling by becoming the FIRST woman to lead the LEGENDARY band as Drum Major. Oh yes, she’s lit and our new favorite Devastating Diva of Delta Sigma Theta who sparked widespread celebration, adulation and Rattler pride across the internet.
