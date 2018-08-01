New Music: Dancehall Star Kranium Drops Spicy New Video “Last Night”

After becoming one of the hottest summer songs and sparking a viral wave of countless YouTube dance videos, Atlantic Records R&B/Dancehall music sensation KRANIUM has released the highly anticipated J. Williams directed music video for his single “Last Night.” Adding another smash to his growing roster of hits, KRANIUM releases the “Last Night” visual after being awarded a plaque yesterday July 31st, for achieving over 200 million streams across music streaming platforms for his singles “Nobody Has to Know,” “We Can” ft. Tory Lanez, and “Can’t Believe” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid.

The sizzling Markus Records-produced track has been heating up streaming platforms, airwaves and dancefloors all summer while KRANIUM simultaneously has been blazing legendary stages starting with Hot 97’s Summer Jamconcert in June, twice in London at the One Africa Music Fest and the Redbull Music Odyssey on the Thamesfollowed by a jam-packed Summer Stage headlining concert in his Queens, NY hometown in July among other shows in the US and Caribbean. KRANIUM is currently gearing up to perform the North American leg of the One Africa Music Fest on August 11th at Brooklyn, NY’s Coney Island Amphitheater before traveling to Atlanta to perform and go head to head with Zaytoven and more as they lead the Redbull Culture Clash on August 24th. In addition to performing, KRANIUM is currently in the studio recording his forthcoming EP. Check out the “LAST NIGHT” video below, drop a comment and tell us what you think!