Get Your Life Together: J.R. Smith Under NYPD Investigation For Stealing Fan’s Phone And Throwing It

Image via Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

J.R. Smith Investigated By NYPD

Now that LeBron James is gone, J.R. Smith can get back to his regularly-scheduled program.

According to TMZ, Smith is being investigated by the NYPD after a fan filed a police report stating that the forgetful baller had stolen his cell phone and tossed it into a construction site.

The story goes that the fan secretly snapped a pic of J.R. after he was asked not to. J.R. got mad, took the phone, and heaved it across the street from The Park nightclub in Chelsea, NY.

The fan called the cops reporting that his $800 phone was damaged. J.R. isn’t being charged at this time, but the NYPD definitely want to have a conversation with him.