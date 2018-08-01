Stunner: Rihanna Covers British Vogue’s September Issue — First Black Woman To EVER Do It!
Rihanna Covers British Vogue
British Vogue’s 400-page September issue is featuring Rihanna on the cover and not only is she BEAUTIFUL, but she’s making history.
In 102 years of the magazine’s history, they’ve never featured a Black woman on their September issue (the most sort after issue for the magazine)! September Vogues traditionally set the tone for the upcoming fashion season.
According the Huff Post, their NEW EIC was the one who made the call to book RiRi: “I always knew it had to be Rihanna,” British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said of his first September issue. “A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her.”
Enninful styled the photo shoot by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight. On the cover, Rihanna wears a pink tulle Prada dress and neon-orange gloves from her Savage x Fenty collection.
Rih is sporting these pencil thin eye brows, are you feeling them???
September issue of @britishvogue, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @nick_knight, on newsstands Friday August 3. Wearing a @prada dress and gloves @savagexfenty lace body. Hair by @yusefhairnyc, make-up by @isamayaffrench using @fentybeauty, floral artistry by @azumamakoto, nails by @jennynails and set design by @tomotattle
British Vogue teased excerpts from the interview, but you’ll have to buy it to read the entire interview. Rihanna apparently talks dating, friendships and career.
On dating:
“I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed,” she says.
She adds: “A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as.”
On friendships:
On friendships:
“I don’t like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don’t want to let go of that,” she says. “I’ve been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family.”