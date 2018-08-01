Stunner: Rihanna Covers British Vogue’s September Issue — First Black Woman To EVER Do It!

British Vogue’s 400-page September issue is featuring Rihanna on the cover and not only is she BEAUTIFUL, but she’s making history.

In 102 years of the magazine’s history, they’ve never featured a Black woman on their September issue (the most sort after issue for the magazine)! September Vogues traditionally set the tone for the upcoming fashion season.

According the Huff Post, their NEW EIC was the one who made the call to book RiRi: “I always knew it had to be Rihanna,” British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said of his first September issue. “A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her.”

Enninful styled the photo shoot by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight. On the cover, Rihanna wears a pink tulle Prada dress and neon-orange gloves from her Savage x Fenty collection.

Rih is sporting these pencil thin eye brows, are you feeling them???

British Vogue teased excerpts from the interview, but you’ll have to buy it to read the entire interview. Rihanna apparently talks dating, friendships and career.

On dating: