The Baddest, Most Bangin’, Brawny And Brilliant Celebs On The Scene At Bossip’s Best Dressed Bash

The Cast Of “BOSSIP On WeTV Turns Up In Hollywood For Their Best Dressed List Event

The cast of “BOSSIP on WeTV” hosted a special Bossip Best Dressed List event at Avenue LA, Tuesday, July 31st celebrating iconic Hollywood Red Carpet Style. Guests included Michele Weaver (OWN’s “Love Is ___”), Tamala Jones, Elise Neal, Eric Bellinger, La’Myia Good, Farrah Abraham, Vanessa Simmons, Somaya Reece, Terrell Owens, Darius McCrary, Jade Novah, Asiah Collins, Sasha Gates, Laura Govan, Apryl Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Milan Christopher, Tanika Ray, Steve Owens, Veronica Vega, Telli Swift, Lola Monroe, Angel Brinks, JuJu, Goo Goo Adkins and many more.

More info on Bossip on WE tv: WE tv is bringing back the heat this summer with the hit series from the premiere website for African American and black celebrity pop culture, Bossip. “Bossip on WE tv” premieres on Thursday, August 2 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv and will have a ten-week summer run on Thursday nights. The show features writers and staff from the groundbreaking entertainment website for African Americans dishing the latest breaking news, gossip and up to the minute exclusives that will only be available on “Bossip on WE tv.” WE tv consistently ranks as the #1 cable network for African-American women and adults on Thursday nights.

