The Baddest, Most Bangin’, Brawny And Brilliant Celebs On The Scene At Bossip’s Best Dressed Bash
The cast of “BOSSIP on WeTV” hosted a special Bossip Best Dressed List event at Avenue LA, Tuesday, July 31st celebrating iconic Hollywood Red Carpet Style. Guests included Michele Weaver (OWN’s “Love Is ___”), Tamala Jones, Elise Neal, Eric Bellinger, La’Myia Good, Farrah Abraham, Vanessa Simmons, Somaya Reece, Terrell Owens, Darius McCrary, Jade Novah, Asiah Collins, Sasha Gates, Laura Govan, Apryl Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Milan Christopher, Tanika Ray, Steve Owens, Veronica Vega, Telli Swift, Lola Monroe, Angel Brinks, JuJu, Goo Goo Adkins and many more.
More info on Bossip on WE tv: WE tv is bringing back the heat this summer with the hit series from the premiere website for African American and black celebrity pop culture, Bossip. “Bossip on WE tv” premieres on Thursday, August 2 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv and will have a ten-week summer run on Thursday nights. The show features writers and staff from the groundbreaking entertainment website for African Americans dishing the latest breaking news, gossip and up to the minute exclusives that will only be available on “Bossip on WE tv.” WE tv consistently ranks as the #1 cable network for African-American women and adults on Thursday nights.
Vanessa Simmons (Hip Hop Royalty Regalness) Michele Weaver (“Love Is ___” Lovely)
Somaya Reece (Gorgeously Glo’d Up)
Laura Govan (Mompreneur Maven)
Elise Neal (Fit & Fine Award)
Tonya Banks (Small And Sophisticated Specialist)
GooGoo Atkins (Effortless Style Sharer)
Angel Brinks (Bangin’ Baaawdy Suit Slayer)
JuJu (Curvalicious Cubana)
DJ Kiss (Tempting Turntablist)
Veronica Vega—LHHMiami Mami Award,
Apryl Jones– (Mommy With A Bawwwdy)
Jade Novah—Sexy Soul Songstress
Tanika Ray (Curly Cutie) Scott Evans (Soap Star Lothario)
Terrell Owens (Boss Baller) Kenny Lattimore (Best Soul Singer Style)
Eric Bellinger (Soulful Style King) La’Myia Good (Platinum Pretty)
Sasha Gates (Winning WAGS Wonder)
Telli Swift (Total Knockout)
Lola Monroe (Habesha Honeydip)
Asiah Collins (Exquisitely Inked)