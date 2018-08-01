The Baddest, Most Bangin’, Brawny And Brilliant Celebs On The Scene At Bossip’s Best Dressed Bash

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Bossip cast attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

The Cast Of “BOSSIP On WeTV Turns Up In Hollywood For Their Best Dressed List Event

The cast of “BOSSIP on WeTV” hosted a special Bossip Best Dressed List event at Avenue LA, Tuesday, July 31st celebrating iconic Hollywood Red Carpet Style. Guests included Michele Weaver (OWN’s “Love Is ___”), Tamala Jones, Elise Neal, Eric Bellinger, La’Myia Good, Farrah Abraham, Vanessa Simmons, Somaya Reece, Terrell Owens, Darius McCrary, Jade Novah, Asiah Collins, Sasha Gates, Laura Govan, Apryl Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Milan Christopher, Tanika Ray, Steve Owens, Veronica Vega, Telli Swift, Lola Monroe, Angel Brinks, JuJu, Goo Goo Adkins and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Environmental photo from Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Honey Boo Boo, Mama June, Marc Juris and guest attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

More info on Bossip on WE tv: WE tv is bringing back the heat this summer with the hit series from the premiere website for African American and black celebrity pop culture, Bossip. “Bossip on WE tv” premieres on Thursday, August 2 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv and will have a ten-week summer run on Thursday nights. The show features writers and staff from the groundbreaking entertainment website for African Americans dishing the latest breaking news, gossip and up to the minute exclusives that will only be available on “Bossip on WE tv.” WE tv consistently ranks as the #1 cable network for African-American women and adults on Thursday nights.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: (L-R) Vanessa Simmons and Michele Weaver attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

Vanessa Simmons (Hip Hop Royalty Regalness) Michele Weaver (“Love Is ___” Lovely)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Somaya Reece attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

Somaya Reece (Gorgeously Glo’d Up)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Laura Govan attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

Laura Govan (Mompreneur Maven)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Telli Swift attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Elise Neal attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

Elise Neal (Fit & Fine Award)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Tonya Banks attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

Tonya Banks (Small And Sophisticated Specialist)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: GooGoo Atkins attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

GooGoo Atkins (Effortless Style Sharer)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Angel Brinks attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

Angel Brinks (Bangin’ Baaawdy Suit Slayer)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: JuJu C. attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

JuJu (Curvalicious Cubana)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: DJ Kiss attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

DJ Kiss (Tempting Turntablist)

Veronica Vega—LHHMiami Mami Award,

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Apryl Jones attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

Apryl Jones– (Mommy With A Bawwwdy)

Jade Novah

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

Jade Novah—Sexy Soul Songstress

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: (L-R) Tanika Ray and Scott Evans attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

    Tanika Ray (Curly Cutie) Scott Evans (Soap Star Lothario)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: (L-R) Kenny Lattimore and Terrell Owens attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

    Terrell Owens (Boss Baller) Kenny Lattimore (Best Soul Singer Style)

    bLOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: La'Myia Good and Eric Bellinger attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

    Eric Bellinger (Soulful Style King) La’Myia Good (Platinum Pretty)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Saha Gates attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

    Sasha Gates (Winning WAGS Wonder)

    Telli Swift (Total Knockout)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Lola Monroe attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )

    Lola Monroe (Habesha Honeydip)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Asiah Collins attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv )


    Asiah Collins (Exquisitely Inked)

