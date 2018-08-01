No Good Deed: Grandfather Kills Naked Intruder Trying To Drown 11-Year-Old, Police Kill Homeowner

Image via Getty

Cop Kills Grandfather Who Just Killed Naked Home Invader

THIS is how trigger-happy cops are these days.

A Denver Post report details how 73-year-old grandad Richard “Gary” Black was minding his muthaf***in’ business when a naked man kicked in his door and attack his 11-year-old grandson.

The intruder began choking the boy while simultaneously attempting to drown him in the bathtub. Black grabbed his 9mm pistol and shot the man dead.

If that wasn’t already crazy enough for you, follow us to the crazy part.

Upon responding to the scene, an unidentified Aurora Colorado police officer shot Black dead after mistaking him for the intruder who Black had just killed.

Yeah.

Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz released the following statement on Facebook:

Pop-pop Black’s family should sue the badges off this police department. Seriously. R.I.P. SMFH.