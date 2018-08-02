Throwback Belly: Cardi Shows Off Her Bump O’ Kulture In Precious Previously Unseen Maternity Photo

Cardi B Shows Off New Maternity Photo

Cardi B still isn’t showing off baby Kulture in all her newborn glory quite yet…but in the meantime, she’s reminiscing on the days her lil trap bundle was still in the bando.

The resting rapper took to IG to share a previously unseen photo from her maternity shoot, draped in pink fabric blowing dreamily in the wind.

Aw, nice photo, right?

Meanwhile, Cardi’s making all sorts of adjustments for baby Kulture…namely sacrificing her signature blinged-out stiletto nails. She’s leaving them long but has opted for a simple square shape so as not to harm her baby girl.

Ok so if you noticed i changed my nail shape from pointy to square so i won’t hurt my baby. I’m thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so i can take my babies little boogers out🤔 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2018

Gotta make those Mommy changes!

