Throwback Belly: Cardi Shows Off Her Bump O’ Kulture In Precious Previously Unseen Maternity Photo

- By Bossip Staff
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cardi B Shows Off New Maternity Photo

Cardi B still isn’t showing off baby Kulture in all her newborn glory quite yet…but in the meantime, she’s reminiscing on the days her lil trap bundle was still in the bando.

The resting rapper took to IG to share a previously unseen photo from her maternity shoot, draped in pink fabric blowing dreamily in the wind.

A couple weeks ago KULTURE Shot by @jorafrantzis

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Aw, nice photo, right?

Meanwhile, Cardi’s making all sorts of adjustments for baby Kulture…namely sacrificing her signature blinged-out stiletto nails. She’s leaving them long but has opted for a simple square shape so as not to harm her baby girl.

Gotta make those Mommy changes!

Splash/Getty/Instagram

