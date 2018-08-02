Draymond Green Claims He Was NOT Mush-Faced By Tristan Thompson, But Cavs Fans Should Celebrate While They Can

Draymond Green Responds To Claims He Was Hit By Tristan Thompson

Cavs fans (and Warriors haters) were understandably excited to find out that Cleveland benchwarmer and Kardashian accessory Tristan Thompson allegedly put paws on Draymond Green during an ESPYs afterparty a few weeks back. A healthy handful were so excited for the fade delivery news that they planned a whole “Draymond got decked” parade in Tristan’s Honor

Yeah, a whole parade for one punch.

Welp, Draymond finally had enough of the shenanigans and took to his IG stories to let it be known that the version of events we caught wind of over here was an exaggeration, at best. However, he says the fans can keep their lil parade, since there won’t be many more of them coming to Cleveland now that LeBron isn’t there to win them championships anymore….ouch.

Well Draymond…if that isn’t what happened, we’d love to hear how YOU say things went down. Since he’s denying getting his eye dotted…do you think the baller will give us “the real” on what occurred between him and Tristan??

Getty