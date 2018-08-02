Fair Or Foul? Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia After Amanda Lepore Is Axed Off Album Cover

Travis Scott Labelled Transphobic Over Album Art Snub

Travis Scott is under fire right now because he posted an edited version of his “Astroworld” art, which omitted an image of Amanda Lepore. The original image was posted by photographer David LaChapelle, featuring the model on the lefthand side. When the trans icon became aware that she’d been removed, Lepore questioned the decision in an IG caption.

It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted 💋❤️💄 #amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can’t help it❗️Too distracting for the eyes ❗️Upstaged everyone in the photograph ❗️Oh well……….. I love @david_lachapelleand @travisscott ❗️Love and kisses 💋❤️💄”

— To which LaChapelle responded, “because you were a bad bad girl lol it’s not for any other reason.”

Fans of Lepore did not think LaChapelle’s explanation was thorough enough and commenced to bashing Travis for being “transphobic.”

protect Amanda Lepore at all costs, @trvisXX what’s GOOOOOOOD??? @KylieJenner come collect your trans-exclusionary man! @davidlachapelle it’s unfortunate you couldn’t take a creative stand on maintaining Amanda’s presence for this project. an insult to her legacy. pic.twitter.com/J0J1VgLu53 — 𝔟𝔦𝔟𝔩𝔢𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@BibleGirl666) August 1, 2018

Some fanscame to the defense of Scott, saying the transphobia claims were a reach. Hit to flip to see some of the reactions and tell us us where YOU stand on the issue. Is labeling Travis Scott “transphobic” over this fair or foul?