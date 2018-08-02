Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay Bank-Breakin’ Baby Mama Brynn Cameron $258,000 Child Support Per Month

Image via Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Blake Griffin To Pay $258,000 Per Month In Child Support

COTDAMN!!!

We’ve heard some outrageous figures for child support before, but this is…wow.

According to RadarOnline, Pistons baller Blake Griffin has been ordered to pay his baby mama Brynn Cameron $258,000 per MONTH in child support. Brynn birthed both of Blake’s children, Ford Wilson, 5, and Finley Elaine, 2.

Blake and Brynn have been tied up in a UGLY paternity battle in addition to a civil lawsuit where Brynn claims that Blake deaded their engagement and left her for Kendall Jenner.

In that Feb. 14 suit, Cameron said Griffin — who is now dating model Francesca Aiello after splitting from Jenner in April — refused to “provide promised financial support” even after he asked her to “give up her career goals and aspirations to raise their children and support” his career.

Back in January Brynna claimed that Blake kicked her and their kids out of his mansion and left her essentially homeless with only $100 in her bank account.

Blake Griffin just finished the first year of a 5-year contract worth upwards of $171 million. He’s set to bring in $32 million next season. For those of you who aren’t great at math, this means that Brynn will clock $3,096,000 per year and $55,728,000 over the course of 18 years. Oh, by the way, Brynn also has a son with former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart. That chick is eating good.

