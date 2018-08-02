Risk It All: Here’s Why #BlackInkCHI Fans Want Ryan Henry To Put His Face In Nicki Minaj’s Chun Li Cakes

Ryan And Nicki Minaj Display Chemistry And Fans Are Here For It

Last night on Black Ink Crew Chicago, Ryan took the trip to L.A. and to the surprise of many, he ended up kicking it with Nicki Minaj.

Nicki and Ryan’s chemistry was on the tip of everyone’s fingers! Ryan seemed subtly smitten, bringing Nicki roses, speaking softly and carefully to the Queen in the scene. Nicki also gave Ryan some “I’ve been watching you” type of praise and the sexual energy PEAKED!

But it was in THIS moment, when Ryan ever-so-softly caressed Nicki’s wrist when fans lost it…

Don’t they look like they would make a cute couple?? Ryan’s situationship with Rachel does seem to be dragging, now fans wanna know what’s it gonna be Ryan???

Ryan about to risk it all for Nicki Minaj #BlackInkCHI — 💋Love Ms.♌ (@x_markdaspot) August 2, 2018

Hit the flip for more reactions from folks who think Ryan needs to caress on Nicki’s other Barbie Tingz.