Vanessa Bryant Makes It Clear: Kobe Isn’t Going To Be Making Any NBA Comebacks

Vanessa Bryant Speaks On Rumors Of A Kobe Comeback

Vanessa Bryant is more than ready to put an end to all of the speculation regarding an NBA comeback for her husband Kobe Bryant, according to reports from TMZ.

In a video posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account of herself relaxing and minding her own business in Mexico, one fan tried to get to the bottom of the rumors, asking her, “Is Kobe comin back or not? I know it’s lowkey up to you.” She made it alllllll the way clear that the Black Mamba is done for good, despite all of the rumors surrounding the situation.

“Kobe will not be coming out of retirement to play again,” Vanessa responded in a comment on her post. “He doesn’t want to play again and frankly we really enjoy spending time together as a family without the crazy game schedule interfering with birthdays, holidays and special events.”

Rumors of a possible Kobe comeback picked up steam on Sunday night, after his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal told TMZ, “Kobe coming back I heard. Kobe coming back! You heard it here first!” While it’s now pretty obvious that Shaq was trolling, hopefuls on the internet used this as a way to fuel their delusions of a 39-year-old Bryant entertaining a return to the league.

The belief that Kobe would return to the NBA in the first place started after LeBron James announced his decision to sign with the Lakers–Bryant revealed that after the news became official, he reached out to James, telling him, “Anything you need on my end, I got you.”

Apparently, “anything” doesn’t include actually playing basketball.