#TrumpGroceryStores: Twitter-Fingery Trump Haters Start Witty Hashtag To Troll Moronic MAGA Miscreant
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump Trolled With #TrumpGroceryStores After ID Comment
Yesterday the internet had some fun finding witty ways to turn Amerikkka‘s kooky commander-in-chief into grocery store after his ridiculous comments about needing ID to buy carrots, milk and toaster strudels.
Folks with a few minutes to spare weren’t about to let an opportunity to be ridiculous pass without taking full advantage…
Oh, that’s just the beginning. Flip the page to have a much needed laugh at d!ckhe@d Donnie’s expense
Ok, this one is a reach but laugh anyway.