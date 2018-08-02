Chloe X Halle Speak On Opening For Beyoncé & Jay Z On ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

By Bossip Staff
Chloe X Halle Make Their Breakfast Club Debut

Chloe X Halle have been making their place in the music industry known, especially since the release of their album The Kids Are Alright back in March. They were signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in 2015 after being discovered on Youtube, and have been rising steadily ever since.

The sister duo stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning to talk about getting signed by Bey, opening for her and Jay Z on the On The Run II tour, and how their acting roles on Grownish helped their careers.

 

