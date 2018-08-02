Nappily Ever After: Watch Sanaa Lathan Shave Her Head In Trailer For New Netflix Movie [VIDEO]

First Trailer Is Here For New Sanaa Lathan Movie “Nappily Ever After”

The new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming movie “Nappily Ever After” has arrived! Sanaa Lathan stars in the film as Violet Jones, a successful business woman who leads a life that is pretty much perfect — until things start to go left. Watch the trailer below:

The movie, based on the Trisha R. Thomas’ novel of the same name, lands on Netflix September 21. Lyriq Bent, Ernie Hudson, Lynn Whitfield and Ricky Whittle also star.

Will you be watching?