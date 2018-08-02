Celebrity Seeds: Kanye West Covers ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ September Issue With Help From North And Saint

Kanye, North, And Saint West Cover Harper’s Bazaar

North and Saint are joining their dad Kanye West in September’s issue and cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

The theme of the publication’s fifth annual ICONS edition is musical royalty being photographed along with their kids.

Kanye, North, and Saint are joined in the issue by Mariah Carey and her twins, Christina Aguilera and her two kids, Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie, Keith Richard’s daughters Theodora Richards and Alexandra Richards, along with Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica Springsteen, who appear on the cover of the U.S. newsstand edition. Kanye, North and Saint appear on the subscriber cover.

West says in the issue that he “hopes [his] children never lose their confidence to society.”

“I am especially excited about this year’s theme for ICONS because it involves family. I’m a very family-oriented person so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols,” commented creative director Carine Roitfeld. “It was amazing to see that some of the industry’s most ground breaking rockstars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones, even if they are adults!”

Harper’s Bazaar‘s September issue hits newsstands on Aug. 21. Harper’s Bazaar editors from around the world will come together on Sept. 7 to celebrate the fifth annual ICONS event at the Plaza Hotel.