Where’s Tori Brixx? Rich The Kid Caught Creepin’ In Woman’s DM…Husband Confronts Him On FaceTime

Rich The Kid Argue With Angry Man On Facetime

What’s going on here? Last we heard about Rich The Kid’s personal life, he was happily boo’d up with Tori Brixx. Well, it seems like they’re not exclusive since he’s flirting with women in their DMs. After Rich’s IG page was mysteriously tampered with earlier this week, this video of the rapper arguing with a man on facetime over a woman has popped up on the internet.

According to the description, Rich was caught talk to the man’s wife about HIM, and the unidentified caller seems livid…

Do you think this might have something to do with his weird behavior??

In related news, Rich denies his little IG stunt the other day being anything other than he was high. He said in an IG story post “I’m not dead I was high as hell last night.”