F**k 12: 2 New Orleans Cops Arrested And Fired For Assaulting Hispanic Iraq Veteran “Fake American!”

New Orleans Police Beat Hispanic Iraq Vet In Hate Crime

No question about who these two bacon-wrapped bigots voted for.

According to WDSU, two New Orleans police officers, John Galman and Spencer Sutton, have been fired from duty and arrested after assaulting a man in a hate crime.

Iraq veteran Jorge Gomez was accosted by the rookie pigs cops who asked him about his nationality and his military service. After telling the men that he was in the National Guard in Iraq, the bigoted badge boys told Gomez that he was a “fake American” and was lying about his tour of duty.

They then beat him black and blue.

Evidence collected by the Public Integrity Bureau investigators, which included multiple video accounts and eyewitness statements, “clearly demonstrates that our officers were the aggressors in this incident,” NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said in a statement. “Members of our department are expected to comply with the law and adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct, whether on- or off-duty,” the statement said.

The ex-officers were on charged with simple battery, but it seems only right that it eventually be upgraded to a hate crime. F**k 12.