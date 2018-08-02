YG Drops $150,000 To Girl Code LA To Help Young Women Explore Careers In Tech [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
YG broke off a piece of that “Big Bank” he’s been bollecting all these years and helped aid in the advancement of women in the tech industry.
According to TMZ, the Bompton rapper took $150,000 and donated it to Girl Code LA, an organization founded by Dez White that helps expose young women and girls to computer science, software engineering and business.
Good on the young gangsta.