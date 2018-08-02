No Kap: Colin Kaepernick’s Name Edited Out Of Madden ’19 During Big Sean’s “Big Bank” Verse

Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hearst

The NFL’s rebuke of revolutionary signal caller Colin Kaepernick has extended to the pettiest depths and Roger Goodell and the rest of the 32 team owners really do look like Forty Million Dollar Slave masters.

The hate has gone digital.

The folks over at Mass Appeal caught wind of the erasure of Colin Kaepernick’s name from the Madden ’19 video game. Obviously, Kaepernick is not in the league, but Big Sean does shout him out on YG’s “Big Bank” which is featured in the menu music.

The lyric SHOULD go as follows:

You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

However, if you listen to the clip below, Kaepernick is nowhere to be heard.

The NFL and EA Sports have some ‘splainin to do…