Bangers: Wale Hosts The Black Bonnie Experience Presented By Remy Martin

On Tuesday, July 31st, Wale teamed up with Remy Martin to host an intimate viewing party to unveil his much-anticipated music video for “Black Bonnie” [feat. Jacquees]. Watch the video HERE.

Wale took over NeueHouse in Hollywood and personally introduced the cinematic clip to a room of industry elite, celebrities, and friends, including panelists Regina R. Robertson, Ashley Blaine-Featherson, Karen Civil, and Zuri Hall. Presented by Rémy Martin, the event attracted many celebrities and influencers. Remy Martin 1738 signature cocktails were flowing including Wale’s signature cocktail the “Black Bonnie.” Check out more event photos below!