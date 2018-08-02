Racism In Healthcare: Doctor Says Black Woman Having Heart Attack Was Treated Like She Was Lying [Video]
Rupa Marya Talks White Doctors Ignoring Black Women In Medial Danger
This is devastating! a doctor named Rupa Marya just put her colleague on blast for denying a Black woman who was having chest pain, because he assumed she was just being dramatic! Unfortunately, the Indian doctor says this happens all the time and this is why Black women are dying at higher proportions when it comes to heart attacks.
“Black women have to worse outcomes from heart attacks, because they’re not listened to.” Peep the clip of her story below.
