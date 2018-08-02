Nothin’ Booler Than Giving Back: YG Donates $150,000 To GirlCodeLA

GirlCodeLA is an organization that is aimed to develop and continue to expose young women to computer science, business, and software engineering. All participants have the opportunity to learn, understand, and execute a plan to develop a career through classes, seminars, and hands on training. The organization was founded by entrepreneur, Dez White, she turned her interests toward technology and application development into a success story when she launched Invisible Text which turned into Invisible Social, Invisible Email, and Invisible Call in 2014.