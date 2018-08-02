Nothin’ Booler Than Giving Back: YG Donates $150,000 To GirlCodeLA
On August 1, 2018, rapper and entrepreneur YG donated $150,000 to startup company GirlCodeLA to help usher in a generation of Los Angeles girl coders. YG is setting out to create more opportunities for future female entrepreneurs and that can be attributed to his close relationship with business partner Karen Civil.
“Gender bias plays a role in the amount of exposure students receive in regards to technology and coding. This leads to influence future decisions within their field, creating smaller opportunities for diveristy. With my donation, I hope they’ll be able to expand their reach of future female coders and programmers. I want to make sure I’m doing my part, I got a daughter and I respect the G Code.”
GirlCodeLA is an organization that is aimed to develop and continue to expose young women to computer science, business, and software engineering. All participants have the opportunity to learn, understand, and execute a plan to develop a career through classes, seminars, and hands on training. The organization was founded by entrepreneur, Dez White, she turned her interests toward technology and application development into a success story when she launched Invisible Text which turned into Invisible Social, Invisible Email, and Invisible Call in 2014.