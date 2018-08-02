Apes#!t: BeyHive Believes The Carters Plan To SHUT DOWN The #VMAs Like THIS — Are You Convinced?

Hmmm…this theory doesn’t sound TOO farfetched!

Here’s Why Beyonce And Jay-Z Fans Think They’ll Be Surprise Performing At The VMAs

Fans of The Carters are convincing themselves that the married folks are planning to either open the VMAs next week or give us a HISTORIC performance of Apesh#!t and here’s why.

Fans attending OTRII are complaining that Bey has yet to properly perform Apesh#!t, instead The Carters just did 2 minutes of the song with no visuals, no dancers, nothing really special. Then, a fan caught Beyoncé rehearsing a full version of the song, with note changes in Cleveland before their show the other day…

Now, we know that video took A LOT of effort and Beyonce is known for recycling her choreography. Could she be saving it for The VMAs???

I would say i find hard to believe Beyonce was doing all those high notes on the apeshit rehearsal for nothing , and that she’s actually gonna perform it at the VMAs. But you never know with that lady . So idk man — Atlantic employee (@wxckedtongue) July 26, 2018

Another note, the couple is nominated for 8 awards total! MTV could be planning to help them sweep the awards, in exchange for a banging performance (just thinking out loud). Hit the flip to see what other “evidence” has the BeyHive convinced The Carters are going to shut down the VMAs.