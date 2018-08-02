Take A Peek At Tonight’s Episode Of #Bossip On WE tv
Tonight’s Topics On Bossip On WE tv
Tyler Chronicles is giving you a glimpse of what to expect tonight on Bossip on WE tv.
Don’t Miss This Week’s Inside Scoop Including…
· Did Beyonce Accidentally Reveal Her Baby Carter #4 Bump?
· Faith Evans Is Ready To Have Stevie J’s Baby
· Monique Defends Roseanne Against Racist Claims
· Wiz Khalifa Is Getting Blasted For His Banana Eating Issues
· Chrissy Teigen is Showing Us That She and Her Mom Bod Are Just “Ordinary People”
· Erykah Ba-Duola Is Ready For Her Next Delivery
· Cardi B Gets Motorsport Shaded For Posting Her $500K Lambo Receipt
· Kanye’s Kicks Get Relentlessly Roasted
If you’re watching on the West Coast, here’s how you can tune in at 7 p.m. PST to tweet with the cast ahead of the 10 p.m. PST premiere.
http://preview.wetv.com/wetv-live-stream
Enter the following:
Username: wetvlive
Password: watchWE18 (case sensitive)
Click on: ‘watch now’
If you are on a mobile device, then click on: ‘view site’
If you are on a desktop computer, then click on: ‘watch now’
More on the flip.