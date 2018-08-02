Take A Peek At Tonight’s Episode Of #Bossip On WE tv

Tonight’s Topics On Bossip On WE tv

Tyler Chronicles is giving you a glimpse of what to expect tonight on Bossip on WE tv.

Don’t Miss This Week’s Inside Scoop Including…

· Did Beyonce Accidentally Reveal Her Baby Carter #4 Bump? · Faith Evans Is Ready To Have Stevie J’s Baby · Monique Defends Roseanne Against Racist Claims · Wiz Khalifa Is Getting Blasted For His Banana Eating Issues · Chrissy Teigen is Showing Us That She and Her Mom Bod Are Just “Ordinary People” · Erykah Ba-Duola Is Ready For Her Next Delivery · Cardi B Gets Motorsport Shaded For Posting Her $500K Lambo Receipt · Kanye’s Kicks Get Relentlessly Roasted

If you’re watching on the West Coast, here’s how you can tune in at 7 p.m. PST to tweet with the cast ahead of the 10 p.m. PST premiere.

http://preview.wetv.com/wetv-live-stream

Enter the following:

Username: wetvlive

Password: watchWE18 (case sensitive)

Click on: ‘watch now’

If you are on a mobile device, then click on: ‘view site’

If you are on a desktop computer, then click on: ‘watch now’

More on the flip.