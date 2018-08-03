EA Sports Apologizes For Making Kaepernick’s Name A Colonizer Curse Word On Madden ’19…But They Did So Last Year Too

Colin Kaepernick’s Name Bleeped From Madden Two Years In A Row

EA Sports and the NFL have been getting dragged to hell’s end zone for most of the day, after fans noticed that YG’s song “Big Bank” was included on Madden ’19…but Colin Kaepernick’s name was bleeped like a dirty word off of Big Sean’s verse:

Well after getting called to task by Big Sean, having an apology demanded by YG himself, and just generally taking an L for the entire day…EA had this to say for themselves.

But not so fast. It appears this “oversight” has occurred on more than one occasion…in TWO iterations of Madden. Colin’s girlfriend Nessa pointed out that this is actually the second game to feature a song with a lyric referencing Colin, where the player’s name is treated like Lord Voldemort…

. @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL scrubbed @Kaepernick7 name out of @MikeWiLLMadeIt ft @goSwaeLee “Bars Of Soap”in last years Madden game (Madden 18)? Your statement doesn’t explain your erasure of his name in TWO consecutive years! Yall are such bad liars for the @nfl . https://t.co/OjCSfo1t5F — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 3, 2018

TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS ⁦@EASPORTS⁩ ⁦@EAMaddenNFL⁩ scrubbed Colin Kaepernick’s name from songs. Don’t try to LIE to us and say this is a “mistake.” YOU DID IT TWICE. Just tell us if the @nfl told you to do it. Don’t lie this time. https://t.co/dvpfOF3EOF — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 3, 2018

And some are beginning to see evidence of that collusion Colin was talking about…

The NFL has a history of making EA Sports remove things from the game (think about how “hit stick” tackles disappeared amidst concussion/CTE controversy), so it’s reasonable to ask IF THE NFL PUT IN THE CALL to have Kaepernick’s name removed from songs. https://t.co/76olvk0a5U — LEFT⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) August 3, 2018

EA says they’ll fix the problem, but that doesn’t do much to answer why Colin’s name got treated like a four-letter slur TWO YEARS IN A ROW. Smh.

Welp, we guess the next question is…will you be buying Madden this year?

