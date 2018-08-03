Drake Hooks Up With LaLa “KeKe,” Gets Chastised By Phylicia Rashad And Tries Questionable NOLA Accent For “In My Feelings” Clip [Video]

Drake’s “In My Feelings” video is finally here, and it’s super NOLA-fied with cameos from LaLa, Phylicia Rashad, Caresha of City Girls (Free JT), a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Big Freedia, and of course, Shiggy.

The clip also features a few #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge clips…including Will Smith’s epic bridge rendition.

You feeling it?

Getty/YouTube