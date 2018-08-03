No H8? Travis Scott Says He Knew Nothing About Trans Icon Amanda Lepore Being Removed From His Album Cover

Image via David Wolff – Patrick/Getty Images

Travis Scott Rebuffs Transphobia Claims After Amanda Lepore Edited From Astroworld

Yesterday was a big day for Travis Scott as his new album, Astroworld, hit streaming services. But prior to release, there was a bit of a controversy as it was noticed that transgender model Amanda Lepore was removed from the album cover that was initially sent out to the public.

Let Travis tell it, he had nothing to do with removing Amanda, he released the artwork that he was given as the “final” edit according to TMZ.

Travis claims he didn’t even know who Amanda was, much less whether or not she was on the OG album cover. So basically he’s saying that he can’t be transphobic because he had no knowledge of Amanda or her trans status.

Artist David LaChapelle designed the cover, but he still hasn’t explained exactly why Lepore was edited out.

Sounds like he still has some ‘splainin to do.