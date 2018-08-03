The Blacker The Berry: Lance Gross GOES In On Colorstruck Critics Who Commented About His Kids

Lance Gross Isn’t Here For Your BS

Lance Gross and his stylist wife Rebecah welcomed their son Lennon Lorin Gross (who they’ve affectionately been calling LL Kool G) just a month ago and Lance has been proudly sharing progress photos ever since.

Thursday he posted a photo noting that his son was quickly getting nice and brown — and while some of his followers had nothing but nice things to say others came with the BS, making assumptions that Lance had expected his kids to be lighter based on his wife Rebecah’s light complexion and even some suggesting he preferred light skin because of Rebecah being so fair. Welp… Lance had TIME.

SOME have it twisted… #excuseanytypos 🤷🏿‍♂️#ifyoufeellikereadingtoday A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Aug 2, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

The actor/photographer issued a statement on IG letting the WORLD know he loves his skin, his wife and his kids and that colorism has no place in the world OR the internet!

What do you think about his clapback? Should he even be paying attention to other’s opinions?

We’re with you Lance! Your family is beautiful and definitely doesn’t deserve any hate!

