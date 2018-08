Ella Mai Releases New Music

One of the biggest artists out right now has to be Interscope’s own Ella Mai — who has had the whole world singing along to her smash hit “Boo’d Up”. Ella’s about to head out on tour again, but before she does she dropped a special message to her fans…

The new music she’s referring to is her brand spanking new single “Trip,” check it out below and tell us what you think!