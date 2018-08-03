R.I.P. Zombie Boy, BFF To Lady Gaga, Commits Suicide At Age 32

Image via FameFlynet/SplashNews

Zombie Boy Dead From Suicide At Age 32

Rick Genest aka “Zombie Boy”, the demonically-tattooed man who became BFFs with gore-lover Lady Gaga, has passed away via suicide according to BBC.

Genest was found dead inside his home in Montreal, Canada. After an appearance in Gaga’s “Born This Way” video back in 2011, Zombie Boy became a huge star. His death has had a profound impact on the pop singer.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items. This fall, in partnership with @btwfoundation, I’ll explore the power of habits to build cultures of kindness and wellness. Sign up to learn more https://t.co/GBVblaVKzF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Little known fact: at one point Zombie Boy was a model for Jay-Z Rocawear clothing line.

Rest in peace.