R.I.P. Zombie Boy, BFF To Lady Gaga, Commits Suicide At Age 32
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via FameFlynet/SplashNews
Zombie Boy Dead From Suicide At Age 32
Rick Genest aka “Zombie Boy”, the demonically-tattooed man who became BFFs with gore-lover Lady Gaga, has passed away via suicide according to BBC.
Genest was found dead inside his home in Montreal, Canada. After an appearance in Gaga’s “Born This Way” video back in 2011, Zombie Boy became a huge star. His death has had a profound impact on the pop singer.
Little known fact: at one point Zombie Boy was a model for Jay-Z Rocawear clothing line.
Rest in peace.