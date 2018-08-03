This Bird! Racist Subway Manager Calls Young Black Man A “N***er,” Says Sorry, But Uses It Again In News Interview [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Brother Antuan Clark went to the local Subway to see his sister on her first day at the job and was assaulted for doing so. This backwood Subway manager here…put hands on the boy demanding he leaves. The manager then called him the n-word, fired his sister, and put hands on the young man in the process.