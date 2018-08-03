Colorism Chronicles: Actress Denyce Lawson Sounds Off On Black Folks Belittling “Biracial” And Light-Skinned Women

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Denyce Lawton Asks Black People To Stop Shaming Mixed And Lighter Skinned Black Women

Actress Denyce Lawson is a Korean and Black sista and she’s FED UP over colorism within the Black community. We assume this is something she’s experiencing, because her message addresses both mixed and light-skinned folks being bullied for not being “Black enough”.

Denyce ask fellow Black women and men to stop color shaming folks, keep the same energy we gave Barack Obama and quit the self-hate.

This is an interesting spin. Thoughts? #denycelawton #colorism #biracial

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Denyce’s message prompted replies in comments, with lighter skinned women cosigning her message. Like this one:

TOTALLY AGREE!! I don’t know about colorism.. but I’m tired of constantly having to prove my blackness because my skin isn’t dark and my hair isn’t kinky. I love dark skin women and I think that the hate you all receive from men and other races you take out on your fellow black woman and we are here for you sis! Include us so we can all be family and help each other overcome actual racism that faces all of us.

But others seem to disagree and think Denyce is being dramatic in her message.

Yes light-skinned people get teased too, but let’s not pretend it’s the same as what dark-skinned people had to go through. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Y’all sound like white ppl screaming “all lives matter”.

Where ever you stand on the issue, Denyce still looks GOOD. And she’s aging like fine wine. Hit the flip to see more of her and tell us what YOU think about what she has to say on colorism.

