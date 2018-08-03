Aussie A$$ Appropriator Iggy Azalea Gets Bucket Naked To “Celebrate” Her Album Release

Image via SplashNews

Iggy Azalea Gets Naked To Celebrate Survive The Summer Album Release

Iggy Azalea is back rapping again and yet the general public is still far more interested in her body than her bars.

That’s not even a shot, she knows this. She constantly panders to the public’s desire to see her rather than hear her.

Iggy Azalea is an Instagram follow, not a Twitter one. So upon the release of her new album, Survive The Summer, Amethyst Amelia Kelly took of all her clothes, posed for photos and posted them online. Because she knows good and damn well that we’ll see those photos LONG before we hear her music.

S.T.S is out ahhhhhhh!!!!!! 🤑 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:18pm PDT

Flip the page to see more of Iggy in her birthday suit.