No Hay Juegos: Mexican Workers Go Viral After Shutting Factory Warehouse Down En Unidad Over Unfairly Fired Peers

Image via Getty

Unified Mexican Workers Walk Off Job When Peers Fired In Viral Video

These folks were playing NO games when it comes to supporting their fellow man.

A video of some Mexican workers abandoning their jobs has gone viral and the internets are touting as an example of how we as Black folks need to move when the oppressor attempts to stifle us.

“This what black people need to be on” 💯 respect https://t.co/glPDW1iwdo — J. Cole (@JColeNC) August 3, 2018

Thoughts?