N-Credibly Lucky: Nick Cannon Spotted Matching In Malibu With Meemaw Bernice Burgos

New couple alert???

Is Nick Cannon Dating Bernice Burgos?

There might be a new couple on the horizon and it involves a Wild-N-Out mogul and a mouth-watering meemaw.

Nick Cannon was spotted at Nobu Malibu yesterday with a beautiful banger on his arm; Bernice Burgos. Not only were the two spotted together at dinner, he and Bernice were matching in yellow.

Now if you can remember, Bernice was a Wild-N-Out girl so maaaaaybe they’re just longtime friends. Or maybe he really is shooting his shot at the 37-year-old grandmother.

The internet’s not convinced that Nick and Bernice are just friends—and neither are we.

I don’t care how lame @NickCannon is he winning with @berniceburgos — Dolemite MotherFuckers 💯 (@_NiEscobar) August 3, 2018

Nick Cannon the goat for Going after Abuela Bernice ! – O.R.A.! — The Blk Phil Jackson (@daffyora) August 3, 2018

Nick Cannon and Bernice Burgos? pic.twitter.com/Hn2sqewygV — kayy cool. (@Chelsea_Kayy) August 3, 2018

