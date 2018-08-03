N-Credibly Lucky: Nick Cannon Spotted Matching In Malibu With Meemaw Bernice Burgos
- By Bossip Staff
Is Nick Cannon Dating Bernice Burgos?
There might be a new couple on the horizon and it involves a Wild-N-Out mogul and a mouth-watering meemaw.
Nick Cannon was spotted at Nobu Malibu yesterday with a beautiful banger on his arm; Bernice Burgos. Not only were the two spotted together at dinner, he and Bernice were matching in yellow.
Now if you can remember, Bernice was a Wild-N-Out girl so maaaaaybe they’re just longtime friends. Or maybe he really is shooting his shot at the 37-year-old grandmother.
The internet’s not convinced that Nick and Bernice are just friends—and neither are we.
More of possibly Wild-N-Out wooed Bernice Burgos on the flip.