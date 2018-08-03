Poor Thang: Fetty Wap’s Pole-Popping Baby Mama “Turquoise” Blasts Him For Being An Absentee Father

Turquoise Miami Blasts Baby Daddy Fetty Wap

Where are you Fetty??? The mother of Fetty Wap’s daughter is frustrated and focused on letting folks know he’s been a terrible pop so far to their seed. Turquoise says Fetty Wap has not been there emotionally, physically or financially for their baby girl, Lauren.

She took to IG stories to air out her frustrations with him.

Previously, Fetty Wap bragged about going on a kid tour when going to visit his children, who all live in different states. He also confirmed he has 5 kids, after finding out one of his kids wasn’t his. He wrote in a facebook post:

Idk where ppl gettin these numbers from but listen … my kids are… Aydin … ZaZa … Khari … Lauren & Baby Zy … I don’t have any other Biological kids period stop asking me Thanks.

So why isn’t there for baby girl Lauren??? Turquoise gets deep about not having her father and why she’s so upset over Fetty being missing in their baby’s life. See it after the flip.