Ciara’s C-Squad Castigates Future For Saying “Someones’s” Not Wife Material–But Was He Talking About Amber Rose?
Future Accused Of Shading Ciara, Again
Future is catching heat from dedicated Ciara fans who think he dared to shade their Queen. The Beastmode rapper recently tweeted about “someone not being wife material” and the C-Squad assumed that he was speaking of CiCi who’s happily married to Russell Wilson.
“She not wife material can’t u tell,” said Future.
Not only that, he later tweeted that he’s been single for 4 years. The rapper’s last public relationship was with Ciara in 2014. Since then, he’s been linked to one of his baby mamas, Brittni Mealy, and Joie Chavis who’s pregnant, reportedly with his baby.
A dragging has since commenced from people who think he’s not so subtly shading his ex and from folks who can’t believe the audacity of someone like him talking about marriage qualifications.
Buuuuut, according to Future everyone’s got it ALL wrong—and surprisingly his tweets might have been about someone else entirely.
According to Future, he wasn’t talking about CiCi at all. Instead, he was replying to tweets from “Blow A Check” rapper Zoey Dollaz.
So what tweets sparked Future’s “wife material” rant? These from Zoey about not “wifin anybody who listens to Amber Rose.”
SHADY AF.
Sooooo does Future not think Amb is wife material? Or just her dedicated Rosebuds???
Future is still doing damage control and shouting out the “amazing women in his life.”