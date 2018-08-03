Ciara’s C-Squad Castigates Future For Saying “Someones’s” Not Wife Material–But Was He Talking About Amber Rose?

He triiiiied it…

Future Accused Of Shading Ciara, Again

Future is catching heat from dedicated Ciara fans who think he dared to shade their Queen. The Beastmode rapper recently tweeted about “someone not being wife material” and the C-Squad assumed that he was speaking of CiCi who’s happily married to Russell Wilson.

“She not wife material can’t u tell,” said Future.

She not wife material. Can’t u tell — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 2, 2018

Not only that, he later tweeted that he’s been single for 4 years. The rapper’s last public relationship was with Ciara in 2014. Since then, he’s been linked to one of his baby mamas, Brittni Mealy, and Joie Chavis who’s pregnant, reportedly with his baby.

I been SINGLE for like 4yrs. DATS KRAZY — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 2, 2018

A dragging has since commenced from people who think he’s not so subtly shading his ex and from folks who can’t believe the audacity of someone like him talking about marriage qualifications.

Future dead ass rapped about doing 56 broads in a European tour and wants to talk about people being wife material pic.twitter.com/NpjtHwtGPb — zombie (@luthando_ma) August 3, 2018

How does future know what wife material is? That man threw Ciara away…. BYEEEEE — carrot cake, BSc. (@jlgingerspice) August 3, 2018

Buuuuut, according to Future everyone’s got it ALL wrong—and surprisingly his tweets might have been about someone else entirely.

