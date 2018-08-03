Get Your Life Together: Father Attacks Man In Target After He Took Pictures Up His Daughter’s Skirt

Father Attacks Target Creep For Taking Inappropriate Pics Of Daughter

A California father had to step in after a creep, who was following his 15-year-old daughter in a Target, was found taking pictures up her skirt, according to both police and surveillance footage of the incident.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jorge A. Ibarra Jr. was spotted taking photos of women wearing skirts at a Target store in Cypress on Sunday, police said. Surveillance footage released on Thursday by the Cypress Police Department shows Ibarra in one incident approaching two young women before crouching down and apparently snapping photos of them.

Ibarra can be seen at one point kneeling in front of a store display trying to take a picture of a teenager and another girl standing in a checkout line, before the teen’s father suddenly kicks the man’s phone out of his hand and pushes him to the ground.

The creep managed to get away, but not before Ismael Duarte turned the tables and snapped a photo of him in his car as he left the store’s parking lot, according to police.

“I’m pissed off that I didn’t do more than I did but I wish I would have, because I’m so angry,” Duarte said to KTTV. “If you’re watching, just know you messed with the wrong family, that’s all I got to say.”

Ismael told the station that he chased Ibarra out of the store, tackling him along the way. “My daughter, and the girl that actually was getting their picture taken without her being known — that’s what got me.”

Police have disclosed that Ibarra, who was arrested Wednesday on invasion of privacy charges, is also suspected of committing the same crime at a Target in Cerritos. He was booked into Orange County Jail, where his bail was set at $25,000.

A spokeswoman for Target told KTTV that store officials were cooperating with investigators.

Police are asking anyone who believes that they were victimized by Ibarra to contact Cypress police at (714) 229-6631.