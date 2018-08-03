Cliche: Police Called On Black Woman Attending College Eating Lunch In Common Room “She Seems Out Of Place” [Video]

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A Massachusets woman had the police called on her while minding her own damn business at school. Aoumou Kanoute was reading while eating lunch at Smith College when someone called the police on her. Turns out Kanoute is a rising student who also teaches chemistry to high school students on the side to pay for classes and living expenses. Understandably, the young woman is distraught and wants the person who called the rollers to come forward.