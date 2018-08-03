Shoot Your Shot: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Cherelle Watson

Brittney Griner Engaged To Girlfriend Cherelle Watson

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner just proposed to her longtime girlfriend Cherelle Watson, and she said YES!

The Phoenix Mercury center shared the exciting news on social media on Thursday, saying, “I will never forget the first time I said I love you and I will never forget when you said YES!”

The newly engaged couple met years back at Baylor University, and dated before Griner’s short-lived relationship with Glory Johnson. Shortly after Griner’s divorce, the two rekindled their romance and have been inseparable ever since. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Watson posted loving photos of the ring and her now-fiancé as well, saying, “It’s truly a blessing to be able to do life with you.”

Congrats to the happy couple!