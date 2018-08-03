If You Care: Tyga May Be Launching A New Strain Of Weed Named After His Summer Smash “Taste”

Tyga Has His Own Strain Of Weed On The Way

It looks like Tyga is making some major business moves and capitalizing off the major success of his Offset-assisted single, “Taste.”

The Rack City rapper has appeared in several photos posted in recent weeks by a two-month-old Instagram account (@tastekush) promoting a new weed strain and looking happy as a clam. He’s pictured in a hydroponic grow room touching the plants and smiling from ear to ear.

Tyga posted his own photo on Thursday to his personal account with the caption, “Lil babies @tastekush coming soon.” According to the brand’s account, the first strain will be stocked soon by ADCC Dispensary in Los Angeles’ downtown Arts District.

Of course, Tyga would be following in the footsteps of an impressive group of rappers, including Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, who have branded or marketed their own strains.

If this is setting out to be Tyga’s next business venture, he really couldn’t do it at any better time. “Taste” continues to climb the charts as one of this year’s summer jams, and people are actually starting to respect Tyga and his music again. The track was certified platinum on July 24, two months after its May 16 release.

Who wants to get their hands on some Taste kush?