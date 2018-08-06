BlackGirlMagic 10-Year-Old New Jersey Athlete Shatters Track & Field Record

#BlackGirlMagic…

Sianni Wynn Breaks Track & Field Record

A 10-year-old New Jersey girl is going viral for her amazing accomplishments in track and field. Sianni Wynn of Camden broke the 24-year-old national age group record of 59.8 seconds during the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.

She also swept two other races during the meet.

“I was kind of nervous because I was like ‘go, go, go,'” said Sianni to WPVI. “I thought they were close to me, but they weren’t.”

The black girl magic maker who hopes to one day go to the Olympics, was recently highlighted on Good Morning America for her accomplishments.

Congratulations to Sianni Wynn from Camden, New Jersey! She recently made history at the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships when she broke a 24-year-old national age group record in the 400-meter dash. #BlackGirlMagic #BlackGirlsRock pic.twitter.com/L36gXihcI8 — Black Panther Girl 🌊 (@QuartneyChante) August 3, 2018

Yet another great example of a talented black girl excelling in her field!

Hit the flip for the full video of the ever so amazing Sianni.