Shots FIRED: Alexis Skyy Claps At Masika’s Wig For Shading Her Foresaken Fetty Seed — “He Doesn’t Want ME or YOU!”

Masika And Alexis Skyy Send Shots To Each Other, Round 1738

Masika, grab your wig! Alexis Skyy was feeling froggy after a photo comparing her to her archenemy Masika Kalysha and things turnt PETTY.

Here was the post that prompted the mothers to send shots at each other. First an IG post compared the ladies hairstyles, since Masika recently rocked a yellow wig. Alexis had this same look months ago, so we’re guessing she felt compelled to let folks know. Alexis wrote “no comparison sorry” under the photo.

Why would they set these petty adults up like this??? They KNEW it would be a fight.

It got ugly! Masika responded and then Alexis clapped back again. Hit the flip to see how Alexis’ comments spiraled into full blown shots back and forth between the two mothers! SMH.

Remember when we told you Fetty Wap was denying fathering Alexis’ daughter Alaiyah??? Masika shades Alexis over her baby’s paternity in her response to her…

“I got these b-tches more bothered than a DNA test that says YoU arE Not ThE FaThEr”

Welp!! Alexis has something else in the chamber for Masika and she’s had enough! Alexis says chill out to Sika, he doesn’t even CLAIM you either…

Yikes! All of these ladies are going off over Fetty Wap today and he’s no where to be found. What do YOU think of all this drama???

