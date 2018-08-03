New Music: FXXXXY Drops “Need U” Feat. Gunna

Los Angeles, CA – August 3, 2018 – Hip hop heads should start marking FXXXXY (pronounced “Foxy”) as an artist and producer to watch as he releases his newest single, “Need U” featuring Gunna via Rule #1/Interscope Records. The self-produced track delivers swift-melodic rap before flowing into a pleading chorus which begs its listener to not make promises that can’t be kept. Staying true to his murky underground sound, “Need U” is FXXXXY’s first summer release. Listen HERE.

“‘Need U’ is a song that means a lot to me because it’s mostly based on a true situation. As soon as I did the beat I knew It was gonna be a way for me to vent and then Gunna came through and completed the vision for it,” said FXXXXY.

Hailing from Dallas, FXXXXY has gained recognition from EPs: Cartel Shawty and Flawed Up Shawty. The latter toted singles, “Lip Service 6” and the Zane Lowe-premiered “Beep Beep.” With meticulous production, memorable hooks and agile flows, the young artist has continued to showcase his talent as both an emcee and producer. FXXXXY currently resides in Los Angeles where he continues to record and develop his sound.