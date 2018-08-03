The Cutlife & Strong Black Lead Join Netflix To Present “Nappily Ever After” Celebratory Dinner

Celebrity hair stylist Larry Sims and founder of The Cut Life, Tahira J. Wright hosted in conjunction with Netflix and Strong Black Lead a celebratory dinner at Yebo Beach Haus in Atlanta on behalf of the upcoming Netflix film, Nappily Ever After, starring Sanaa Lathan

Among the attendees were reality stars Phaedra Parks from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Quad Webb-Lunceford from Married to Medicine, and celebrity hairstylist Derek J.

Nappily Ever After premieres globally on Netflix on September 21, 2018. Scroll for more!