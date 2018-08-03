SMH: Seth Rogen Apologizes For Having Child On ‘Good Boys’ Set In Blackface

Seth Rogen Issues An Apology For Blackface On Set Of His Film

Seth Rogen was under fire yesterday, after a light-skinned African-American boy was seen in dark brown makeup on the set of a film he is producing titled Good Boys.

The child is reportedly a stand-in for Keith L. Williams, the 11-year-old star of the movie. However, the unidentified stand-in’s face was being made several shades darker while on set. Even worse, his darkened face isn’t even the same shade as Williams’ face.

Now, Rogen is apologizing for the incident while also promising to never let it happen again.

“I should start by saying this shouldn’t have happened, and I’m terribly sorry it did,” the comedian says in a statement to IndieWire. “I won’t give excuses for why it happened. I’ll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it—and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again. I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It’s on me to be proactive. Reacting isn’t enough.”

In addition to the blackface makeup, the stand-in was also reportedly placed in an afro wig and a fat suit.

One source told TMZ that it’s “not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors’ skin tones” and claimed that this isn’t considered blackface…but a cinematographer told IndieWire that this situation most definitely is not the norm.

“In regards to makeup, I’ve seen wigs used and powder to take down shine, but maybe not as extreme as what is being suggested here,” the source said. “I personally would never ask for someone to be made up in a darker tone. You would just compensate for what you understand to be lighter or darker while lighting.” Instead they would “cast a person with similar complexion and physical stature to the actors they are standing in for.”

There you have it. Do you think Seth’s apology is sincere?