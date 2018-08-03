Epitome Of An EVIL Mother: Florida Woman Drowns 4-Year-Old Daughter In River In Front Of Witnesses, Charged With Murder

Florida Mother Drowns 4-Year-Old

Shakayla Denson, 26, was arrested on several charges, including first-degree felony murder in the death of her daughter, Je’Hyrah Daniels. Witnesses say they saw the mother walk into the Hillsborough River with her 4-year-old and then toss the child in. Denson then did an about face and walked away, leaving the girl to die.

Witnesses say Shakayla Denson waded into the Hillsborough River with her 4-year-old daughter. Roughly halfway across the river, she tossed the child and began wading out, police say. Denson is now charged with first-degree murder >> https://t.co/dlgPLNl7GH pic.twitter.com/yJqeDcsMYk — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) August 3, 2018

“It’s a completely tragic event,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters at the scene, adding investigators were still trying to make sense of what happened and why. “We’re still piecing the whole thing together.” Police say Denson first stole a car from a local auto shop and then drove to the water with her daughter.

This is the car, police say, Shakayla Denson stole an hour before murdering her daughter. pic.twitter.com/gmb6NMQeqK — Marisela Burgos (@MBurgosNews) August 3, 2018

Super sad. No one has answers or can fathom why this mother would do something like this. Hit the flip for photos of the departed 4-year-old and her mother right after she allegedly murdered her.