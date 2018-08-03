Hate It Or Love It?! Chris Rock Set To Star In ‘Fargo’ As 1950s Crime Boss

Fargo Taps Chris Rock For New Crime Boss Role

Fargo, a notoriously secretive show, has let out some information about the upcoming season.

The fourth season of the six-time Emmy-winning series is officially green lit, and it will be another period piece, this time set in Kansas City, Missouri in the 1950s. The more exciting news? It is going to be starring none other than Chris Rock, according to reports from TVLine.

The plot of the crime anthology series will see Rock play the head of an African-American crime family pitted against an Italian crime family. In a Romeo and Juliet–type premise, Rock surrenders his oldest son to the Italian family and is thus forced to raise the son of his rival as his own, all in an attempt to keep the peace.

“It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo,” the official synopsis reads.

“I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah,” Chris Rock said in a statement, referring to Noah Hawley, who will return to his role as showrunner for the fourth season.

Fargo‘s fourth season is most likely coming in the winter of 2020, despite FX boss John Landgraf’s hopes for it to air in 2019.