Unabashed Ally: Ne-Yo Speaks Out Against Anti-LGBT Sentiment In Hip-Hop Culture [Video]

Image via Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Ne-Yo Says Hip-Hop Needs To Champion The LGBT Community

Ne-Yo isn’t feeling the way rappers behave toward the LGBT community.

He doesn’t call out Travis Scott particularly, but he tells TMZ that the culture at-large should be more open to inclusion. And not in a “affirmative action” kind of way, Ne-Yo says that LGBT folks deserve hip-hop’s respect and equal treatment.

He goes on to say that whoever takes up the mantle as hip hop’s LGBT champion will forever be a legend.

