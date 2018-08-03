Unabashed Ally: Ne-Yo Speaks Out Against Anti-LGBT Sentiment In Hip-Hop Culture [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Ne-Yo Says Hip-Hop Needs To Champion The LGBT Community
Ne-Yo isn’t feeling the way rappers behave toward the LGBT community.
He doesn’t call out Travis Scott particularly, but he tells TMZ that the culture at-large should be more open to inclusion. And not in a “affirmative action” kind of way, Ne-Yo says that LGBT folks deserve hip-hop’s respect and equal treatment.
He goes on to say that whoever takes up the mantle as hip hop’s LGBT champion will forever be a legend.
Thoughts on Shafer’s solidarity?