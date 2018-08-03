Unabashed Ally: Ne-Yo Speaks Out Against Anti-LGBT Sentiment In Hip-Hop Culture [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Ne-Yo Says Hip-Hop Needs To Champion The LGBT Community

Ne-Yo isn’t feeling the way rappers behave toward the LGBT community.

He doesn’t call out Travis Scott particularly, but he tells TMZ that the culture at-large should be more open to inclusion. And not in a “affirmative action” kind of way, Ne-Yo says that LGBT folks deserve hip-hop’s respect and equal treatment.

He goes on to say that whoever takes up the mantle as hip hop’s LGBT champion will forever be a legend.

Thoughts on Shafer’s solidarity?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1658657/unabashed-ally-ne-yo-speaks-out-against-anti-lgbt-sentiment-in-hip-hop-culture-video-43081/
Categories: Bolitics, Gay, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus